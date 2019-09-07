Comparison of Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Resorts & Casinos industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos Inc. 9 1.26 N/A 0.12 83.64 Carnival Corporation 51 1.62 N/A 4.25 11.11

In table 1 we can see Century Casinos Inc. and Carnival Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Carnival Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Century Casinos Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Carnival Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Century Casinos Inc. and Carnival Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% Carnival Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.71 shows that Century Casinos Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carnival Corporation’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Century Casinos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Carnival Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Century Casinos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carnival Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Century Casinos Inc. and Carnival Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carnival Corporation 0 7 4 2.36

On the other hand, Carnival Corporation’s potential upside is 23.40% and its consensus target price is $56.42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Century Casinos Inc. and Carnival Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 78.5% respectively. Century Casinos Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.89%. Competitively, Carnival Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Casinos Inc. 2.81% 1.75% 8.58% 27.19% 22.61% 33.56% Carnival Corporation 0.23% 2.03% -15.39% -17.76% -19.58% -4.2%

For the past year Century Casinos Inc. had bullish trend while Carnival Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Carnival Corporation beats Century Casinos Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.