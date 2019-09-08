Comparison of Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Since Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.10 N/A 5.10 16.42 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.02 N/A 0.63 24.64

In table 1 we can see Century Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Century Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Patriot National Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta means Century Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.39 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Century Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 5.6% respectively. 69.9% are Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 6.55% 1.68% 3.47% -23.97% -19.11% 8.42%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.