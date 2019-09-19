Comparison of Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.46 N/A 5.10 16.42 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 2.76 N/A 2.04 11.97

In table 1 we can see Century Bancorp Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Century Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Century Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s 0.2 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Century Bancorp Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.