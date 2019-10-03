Comparison of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Both Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.00 5.27M -11.64 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 2 0.00 111.69M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Centrus Energy Corp. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Centrus Energy Corp. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 160,587,500.38% 35% -20.8% Alexco Resource Corp. 5,255,752,670.46% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy Corp.’s current beta is 4.1 and it happens to be 310.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 0.26 beta and it is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Centrus Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Alexco Resource Corp. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Alexco Resource Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Centrus Energy Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Centrus Energy Corp. and Alexco Resource Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.2% and 34%. About 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9% Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp. was more bullish than Alexco Resource Corp.

Summary

Alexco Resource Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.