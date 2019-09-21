Comparison of Central Securities Corp. (CET) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Securities Corp. 30 41.78 N/A -1.34 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.12 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Central Securities Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Central Securities Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Securities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 18.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Securities Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.87% and 77.9% respectively. Central Securities Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Central Securities Corp. was more bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Central Securities Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.