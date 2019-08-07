Comparison of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98 Entergy Corporation 97 1.97 N/A 5.22 20.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Central Puerto S.A. and Entergy Corporation. Entergy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Central Puerto S.A. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Central Puerto S.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Central Puerto S.A. and Entergy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Central Puerto S.A. and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Entergy Corporation has an average target price of $106, with potential upside of 0.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares and 90.6% of Entergy Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year Central Puerto S.A. was less bullish than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors Central Puerto S.A.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.