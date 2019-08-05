Comparison of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Profitability

Table 2 has Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.51% 0.55% 1.03% 1.21% 7.08% 5.05%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s stock price has bigger growth than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Summary

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 2 of the 3 factors.