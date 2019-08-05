Comparison of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.
Profitability
Table 2 has Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|1.67%
|11.81%
|16.61%
|0.58%
|98.46%
|43.73%
|Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
|-0.51%
|0.55%
|1.03%
|1.21%
|7.08%
|5.05%
For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s stock price has bigger growth than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.
Summary
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 2 of the 3 factors.
