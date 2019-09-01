Comparison of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Chile S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Chile S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares and 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 43.73% stronger performance while Enel Chile S.A. has -7.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Enel Chile S.A. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.