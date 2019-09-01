Comparison of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Enel Chile S.A.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.48
|9.50
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Chile S.A.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Enel Chile S.A.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enel Chile S.A.
|0.00%
|13.5%
|6.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares and 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras
|1.67%
|11.81%
|16.61%
|0.58%
|98.46%
|43.73%
|Enel Chile S.A.
|2.91%
|-2.54%
|-8%
|-13.37%
|-11.54%
|-7.07%
For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has 43.73% stronger performance while Enel Chile S.A. has -7.07% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Enel Chile S.A. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.