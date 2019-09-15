Comparison of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Duke Energy Corporation 89 2.81 N/A 4.12 21.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Duke Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Duke Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Duke Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Duke Energy Corporation 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Duke Energy Corporation is $93, which is potential -0.96% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of Duke Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras was more bullish than Duke Energy Corporation.

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.