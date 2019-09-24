Comparison of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR-B) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR.B) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 10 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 77 4.44 N/A 2.17 34.19

Demonstrates Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Dominion Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Dominion Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Dominion Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0 0 0 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Dominion Energy Inc. has an average price target of $79.5, with potential downside of -1.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Dominion Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.67% 11.81% 16.61% 0.58% 98.46% 43.73% Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has stronger performance than Dominion Energy Inc.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 8 of the 9 factors.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.