Comparison of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (EBR) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Central Puerto S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Central Puerto S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras and Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 0.68% and 7.29% respectively. Competitively, 0.06% are Central Puerto S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras -7.7% -4.58% -19.12% 25.96% 55.1% 24.57% Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26%

For the past year Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras had bullish trend while Central Puerto S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Central Puerto S.A. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.