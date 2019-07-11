Comparison of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development Inc. 10 2.51 N/A 0.46 21.77 Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.32 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Frank’s International N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Centennial Resource Development Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V. has 3.9 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Frank’s International N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Frank’s International N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 35.14% for Centennial Resource Development Inc. with consensus target price of $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Centennial Resource Development Inc. and Frank’s International N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 44.7%. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Frank’s International N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4.02% 0.5% -18.05% -45.63% -48.47% -8.53% Frank’s International N.V. 7.37% -3.01% -2.86% -20.83% -15.82% 17.24%

For the past year Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -8.53% weaker performance while Frank’s International N.V. has 17.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Centennial Resource Development Inc. beats Frank’s International N.V.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.