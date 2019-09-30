Comparison of Cemtrex Inc. (CETXP) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

We will be comparing the differences between Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex Inc. 1 0.00 2.52M -10.30 0.00 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 9 0.00 5.64M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cemtrex Inc. and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cemtrex Inc. and Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex Inc. 292,207,792.21% 0% 0% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. 65,127,020.79% -1.8% -0.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cemtrex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.2% of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.1% are Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cemtrex Inc. -5% -32.14% -46.08% -73.82% -80.11% -20.25% Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. -0.34% -3.59% -0.56% 3.75% -3.8% 1.14%

For the past year Cemtrex Inc. has -20.25% weaker performance while Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. has 1.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. beats Cemtrex Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. The company offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; insulation for subsea oil and gas gathering flowlines and equipment; above and below ground long lines for oil and mineral transportation; and anti-corrosion coatings for oil and gas distribution and gathering pipelines. It sells its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.