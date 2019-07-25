Comparison of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

We are contrasting Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celyad SA and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celyad SA and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Celyad SA has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.