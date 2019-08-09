Comparison of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Celyad SA and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celyad SA and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Celyad SA and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares. Competitively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Celyad SA has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Celyad SA beats on 2 of the 3 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.