Comparison of Celyad SA (CYAD) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Celyad SA and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celyad SA and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Celyad SA and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, argenx SE’s average price target is $166.67, while its potential upside is 21.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.89% of Celyad SA shares are held by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. About 0.09% of Celyad SA’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Celyad SA had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 4 of the 4 factors Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.