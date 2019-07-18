Comparison of Celyad SA (CYAD) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

As Biotechnology companies, Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 44.27 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Celyad SA and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Celyad SA and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celyad SA and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Alector Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 48.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Celyad SA and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.89% and 45.7%. Insiders held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Celyad SA has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Alector Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.