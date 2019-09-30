Comparison of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Beverages – Soft Drinks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 28.90M 0.02 216.96 New Age Beverages Corporation 3 0.00 73.79M -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celsius Holdings Inc. and New Age Beverages Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Celsius Holdings Inc. and New Age Beverages Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius Holdings Inc. 752,094,935.72% 21.2% 9.7% New Age Beverages Corporation 2,301,693,752.14% -9.8% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Celsius Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Age Beverages Corporation’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor New Age Beverages Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Celsius Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to New Age Beverages Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Celsius Holdings Inc. and New Age Beverages Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Age Beverages Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

New Age Beverages Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 153.62% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.7% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares and 13.8% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5% are New Age Beverages Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsius Holdings Inc. -1.38% 18.25% 20.53% 31.66% 17.14% 43.8% New Age Beverages Corporation 1.08% -21.26% -27.38% -46.88% 78.1% -28.08%

For the past year Celsius Holdings Inc. has 43.8% stronger performance while New Age Beverages Corporation has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsius Holdings Inc. beats New Age Beverages Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.