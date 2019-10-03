Comparison of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celsion Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 1,206,035,917.15% -51.1% -21.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 87,413,194.44% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Celsion Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 73.16% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 58.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Celsion Corporation had bullish trend while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.