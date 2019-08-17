Comparison of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

This is a contrast between Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 76.99 N/A -0.55 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.55 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celsion Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celsion Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Celsion Corporation’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celsion Corporation are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Celsion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celsion Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 62% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.