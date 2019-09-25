Comparison of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion Corporation 2 71.86 N/A -0.55 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.82 N/A -7.88 0.00

Demonstrates Celsion Corporation and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Celsion Corporation and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Celsion Corporation’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Celsion Corporation and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $117.89, which is potential 41.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Celsion Corporation has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.