Comparison of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1957.13 N/A -2.21 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 82.68% upside potential. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 36.41% and its consensus target price is $13. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. seems more appealing than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 98.6% respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 37.14%. Competitively, 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.