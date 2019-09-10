Comparison of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1614.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.67 beta indicates that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 116.35% and an $27 consensus price target. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 consensus price target and a 156.64% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.