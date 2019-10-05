Comparison of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 85,553,892.22% -45.6% -38.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 233,834,951.46% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 56.04% at a $23 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 0% respectively. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.