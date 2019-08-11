Comparison of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Since Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1634.03 N/A -2.21 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 167.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 118.80% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27. Competitively the average target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 206.28% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 50.1%. About 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.