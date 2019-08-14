Comparison of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1689.65 N/A -2.21 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.19 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 2.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 167.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Dermira Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Dermira Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 111.60% upside potential. On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 130.24% and its consensus price target is $18.88. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dermira Inc. seems more appealing than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 80.11% respectively. Insiders held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.