Comparison of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1483.08 N/A -2.21 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.67 beta. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s upside potential is 141.07% at a $27 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 4.9%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 37.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.