Comparison of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1175.09 N/A -2.21 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.67 shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 98.38% upside potential. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 195.20% and its average price target is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Affimed N.V. seems more appealing than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 41.7%. Insiders owned roughly 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has weaker performance than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.