Comparison of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 18 39.82 N/A -1.62 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.66 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cellectis S.A. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis S.A. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cellectis S.A. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cellectis S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 148.20% and an $38.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -14.31%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cellectis S.A. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectis S.A. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 70.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year Cellectis S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.