Comparison of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 17 45.58 N/A -1.62 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 42.74 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellectis S.A. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cellectis S.A. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectis S.A. is 9.7 while its Current Ratio is 9.8. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cellectis S.A. and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectis S.A.’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 219.59%. Competitively the average target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 52.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellectis S.A. looks more robust than Morphic Holding Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.4% are Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.