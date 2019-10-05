Comparison of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 12 0.00 28.07M -1.62 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 19 0.43 293.06M 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectis S.A. and Exelixis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 237,278,106.51% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 1,505,187,467.90% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.69 beta. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 and a Quick Ratio of 9.7. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cellectis S.A. and Exelixis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 35.06% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectis S.A. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.4% and 80.9% respectively. Comparatively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Cellectis S.A.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.