Comparison of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis S.A. 16 44.14 N/A -1.62 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 69.80 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectis S.A. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.69 beta means Cellectis S.A.’s volatility is 69.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.