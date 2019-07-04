Comparison of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 455.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.