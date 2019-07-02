Comparison of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Since Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Novan Inc. 1 10.94 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.