Comparison of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 183.02% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.