Comparison of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.76 N/A 2.30 19.05

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation's top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation's return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta means Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The ratings and recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential upside is 8.67% and its consensus target price is $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.