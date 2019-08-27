Comparison of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 180.37% at a $6 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 402.18%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 54.7%. 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.