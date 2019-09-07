Comparison of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

This is a contrast between Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.