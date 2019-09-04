Comparison of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Equillium Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Equillium Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.7%. 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has weaker performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.