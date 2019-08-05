Comparison of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.38 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, which is potential 115.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.