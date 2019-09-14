Comparison of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, which is potential 64.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.