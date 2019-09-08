Comparison of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.51 N/A -4.54 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility and Risk

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.57 and its 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 787.85% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.