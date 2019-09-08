Comparison of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

As Biotechnology companies, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.51
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Volatility and Risk
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 3.57 and its 257.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, and a 787.85% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
