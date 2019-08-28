Comparison of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.60
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Demonstrates Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Risk and Volatility
Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 257.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.
Liquidity
7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 792.02%. Competitively the average target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 412.55% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.36%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
