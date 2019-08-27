Comparison of Celestica Inc. (CLS) and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) are two firms in the Printed Circuit Boards that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica Inc. 8 0.13 N/A 1.11 6.38 Flex Ltd. 10 0.19 N/A 0.17 65.59

Demonstrates Celestica Inc. and Flex Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Flex Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Celestica Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Celestica Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Flex Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celestica Inc. and Flex Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 4.3% Flex Ltd. 0.00% 4.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta indicates that Celestica Inc. is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flex Ltd.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Celestica Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Flex Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Celestica Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Flex Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Celestica Inc. and Flex Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Flex Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Flex Ltd. has an average target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 21.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celestica Inc. and Flex Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 97.5% respectively. Celestica Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Flex Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celestica Inc. -0.14% 0.85% -1.12% -27.8% -40.22% -19.16% Flex Ltd. 8.15% 14.12% -2.45% 20.8% -20.24% 46.52%

For the past year Celestica Inc. had bearish trend while Flex Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Flex Ltd. beats Celestica Inc.

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products. The company serves customers in the communications, consumer, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, smart energy, semiconductor equipment, servers, and storage end markets. Celestica Inc. has collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. The company also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, it provides component product solutions, including rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, such as returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebooks, PC's, set-top boxes, game consoles, and infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.