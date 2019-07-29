Comparison of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 479.65 N/A -1.24 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CEL-SCI Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

CEL-SCI Corporation’s current beta is 1.68 and it happens to be 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.33 which is 133.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 13.2%. CEL-SCI Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.