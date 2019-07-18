Comparison of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 394.64 N/A -1.24 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CEL-SCI Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CEL-SCI Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 89.39% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CEL-SCI Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation was more bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.