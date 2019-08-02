Comparison of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

We will be comparing the differences between CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 5 469.72 N/A -1.15 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.72 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates CEL-SCI Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CEL-SCI Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 38.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 97.3%. About 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.