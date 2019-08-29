Comparison of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.68 N/A -1.15 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and has 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CEL-SCI Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 14.68% and its consensus price target is $53.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 39.1%. About 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 32.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.