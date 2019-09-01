Comparison of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 431.78 N/A -1.15 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see CEL-SCI Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.83 beta indicates that CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.