Comparison of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation 6 483.65 N/A -1.15 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation’s current beta is 2.83 and it happens to be 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CEL-SCI Corporation. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CEL-SCI Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 0.60% and its consensus price target is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 46.3%. 4.9% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.